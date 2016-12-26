My role in Bareilly ki Barfi completely opposite to who I am: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon plays a fiercely independent tomboy in her upcoming flick ‘Barielly Ki Barfi’ and feels the ‘role is completely opposite to who I am.’ Kriti Sanon plays a fiercely independent tomboy in her upcoming flick ‘Barielly Ki Barfi’ and feels the ‘role is completely opposite to who I am.’

Kriti Sanon plays a fiercely independent tomboy in her upcoming flick ‘Barielly Ki Barfi’ and feels the ‘role is completely opposite to who I am.’ Kriti’s character is totally of a de-glamourized tomboy who wears denim, kurtas, half jackets and loose pullovers. Talking about the role, Kriti said, “Rohit Choudhury, who is also in the film and from Lucknow taught us all the intonations, pauses and how to pitch the dialogues.”

“It’s something I have never done before and I get attracted to quirky characters. My role is completely opposite to who I am,” added the ‘Heropanti’ actress. ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the sub culture of the north Indian town Bareilly.

Besides Kriti, the film will feature Ayushman as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar as an author. The trio will be seen working on screen together for the first time. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Jungle Pictures and BR Studios the film releases on July 21, 2017.

Kriti Sanon says her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi is quirky, cute and light. “Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light,” Kriti said.

Kriti, who was here last week for the launch of her label Ms Taken’s three-days KISS – Keep It Stylish Sale, says she love to dress up. “Fashion has been something that I have been really into since a very long time. Every girl likes dressing up and I am those girls who take a little time to dress up. I love to dress up at occasions. I could not follow one particular person for style…I wanted to do something that I put in my personal style in,” she added.