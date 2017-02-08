My next with Salman Khan will be a big musical: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya also made it clear that his next with Salman Khan will not be a sequel to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Sooraj Barjatya also made it clear that his next with Salman Khan will not be a sequel to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Spilling the beans on his next collaboration with superstar Salman Khan, director Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that the yet-untitled film will be a grand musical. The filmmaker has also made it clear that it will not be a sequel to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, contrary to what rumours had been suggesting.

“There’s something going on right now but I need to put it on paper. It is definitely not going to be Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2, it is something different. It will be a full-on entertainer, a big musical,” Sooraj revealed in an interview, on the sidelines of the launch of his upcoming TV production Piya Albela, to be aired on March 6.

So, while his own film script is going to take some time, Sooraj is busy producing television shows. In December, he launched Swabhiman on Colors and now he is back with a Zee TV show, Piya Albela. Further, the director is set to bring two more shows in coming months. It seems Sooraj is enjoying developing content for television as the director-producer said that the medium gives him more scope than cinema to tell stories his way.

“There are so many stories which need to be told which I find easier to tell them on this medium than films. TV gives you time to evolve characters. I have made films of three hours duration or more, I have made those big films with music, many characters. Now to make a film in two hours, have 20-30 characters and justify them is tricky,” he said. While discussing content on television, Sooraj made a revelation that he has been a huge fan of Star Plus’ daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “I have been a huge fan of that show and that’s because it is situational in nature, There are no villains or vamps, everything arises out of relatable situations. From a narrative point of view, I like Colors show, Shakti.”

