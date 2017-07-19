My next with Ranveer Singh is a massy, action film: Rohit Shetty

According to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh has got the qualities of a superstar, including a connect with the masses. According to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh has got the qualities of a superstar, including a connect with the masses.

Having directed Ranveer Singh in a commercial a year ago, director Rohit Shetty is now an admirer of the actor’s energy and wants to tap it in their first film collaboration, which he revealed will be in the action genre.

Post the release of Golmaal Again this Diwali, Rohit will begin work on the project with Ranveer Singh. In a group interview, the director shared his excitement about the collaboration. “He is a great energy and everybody is talking about our energies meeting. I hope everyone likes it. It is an action film. It is a typical massy film.”

According to the filmmaker, Ranveer has got the qualities of a superstar, including a connect with the masses. “He is a superstar. His energy is not restricted. He does not think, ‘If I perform in a certain way, what will this or that person think.’ That’s the quality of a superstar. You have to connect with the masses if you have to be a superstar,” Rohit said.

During the same interaction, Rohit refuted reports of a collaboration with Telugu star Prabhas. The filmmaker said that for the duo to team up, the script will have to be rich for there’s a lot of pressure on Prabhas after the success of Baahubali.

“Even I heard this when I was in Spain. I was like I am here in Spain and someone has gone ahead and signed him. I don’t know from where did this news come. At present, I don’t know. I will start shooting for Golmaal Again (remaining portion). It is about the right subject. There’s too much pressure. If we get the right project then why not.”

