My films haven’t been doing well but this is the best time in my career: Emraan Hashmi

With his last seven films failing at the box-office, Emraan knows where he stands in Bollywood but the actor thinks things are only looking good for him as he has scripts he always wanted to be a part of. The actor will next be seen in filmmaker Milan Luthria’s heist drama Baadshaho. At its trailer launch, Emraan spoke about the hopes he has from the movie and why one failure after another has not deterred his spirit.

“There is a saying, ‘Fall down seven times, stand up eighth.’ We all have high hopes from this film like I have had with all my other movies. The only way you can avoid making a flop is don’t make a film at all. It’s as simple as that. I have learnt that in this industry, you have to keep striving and learning. If you stop and start thinking and getting insecure, I don’t think there’s place for you in this industry. Yes, my films haven’t done very well in the past two and a half years but that hasn’t deterred my spirit at all. In fact, I feel this is the best time in my career. Films that are lined up, subjects that they have are what I always wanted to do,” Emraan told mediapersons.

The actor also talked about the box-office performance of Bollywood films over the last six months, which has shown a downward trend similar to his own career graph. Emraan said contrary to how people have been analysing the industry’s recent poor performance, he thinks it is a good sign that films have failed as it gives makers a chance to realise that audience will only accept good content.

“Also for the industry, people say it is a grim time because films aren’t doing well but I think it is a very positive time because it’s the time for contemplation, introspection and understanding that we have to do something different to make things work,” he said. Emraan’s opinion is similar to actor Anushka Sharma’s recent comment that it is important for Bollywood to face failure so that it does not take its audience for granted.

