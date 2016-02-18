My family doesn’t judge me: Manoj Bajpayee on playing gay character

The Hansal Mehta film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a professor who is filmed while getting intimate with another man, and the video leads to his suspension. The Hansal Mehta film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a professor who is filmed while getting intimate with another man, and the video leads to his suspension.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has portrayed the life of gay professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras in the upcoming film “Aligarh”, says his family members didn’t have a problem with him playing the role as they love and don’t judge him.

The Hansal Mehta film stars Manoj as a professor who is filmed while getting intimate with another man, and the video leads to his suspension. How he gets back his job, but loses his life in the process, forms the rest of the story.

Asked what was his family’s reaction when he decided to do this film, Manoj said: “One, they were okay with the fact that I am going to become an actor and then, they were okay that I will not be playing conventional roles… So, then why will they have a problem with me playing this role?”

“They love me. They don’t judge me. This is the beautiful relationship that I have with my family. My parents, my wife and child… They love me and adore me for doing what I am doing,” he added.

“Aligarh” also stars Rajkummar Rao as a journalist.

Manoj is happy that the trailer of the film has garnered a positive response.

