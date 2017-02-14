My exes want to get back with me but I have found true love: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wants to get married this year. Kangana Ranaut wants to get married this year.

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan. The two actors kept the gossip mills busy with their public spat and dirty secrets. But it seems Kangana is ready to move on. In a recent interview to Bombay Times, Kangana said she has found the love of her life and is expecting to tie the knot with him this year. Yes, you read that right.

The actor talked about the kind of love she has experienced, the happy space she is in right now and her dream of getting married. On being asked if she wants to experience pure love, the actor said, “I am in a relationship like that. It has already happened to me.” And when asked when she is willing to get married, Kangana said, “I want to get married this year and hopefully, it should happen.”



Kangana said she relates much to her character of Miss Julia in Rangoon. While speaking about the kind of relationship Julia shares with Nawab (Shahid Kapoor) and Mr. Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan), Kangana said while with Shahid she shares selfless love, with no motive, the love Julia has for Saif is purely the need, which is often mistaken as love.

However, love comes with hurt too. And Kangana has often shown her fresh wounds out there, without a fear, but the actor also agrees that if she gets hurt real bad, she also has the talent to move on. “Well, I am very blessed. I tend to get over it really quickly! When I am in a relationship, I am really into it, but when it’s over, I never look back. I have a record of never going back to my exes, never meeting them again.”

And she reveals about this one kind of record she holds, “All my exes want to get back with me, that’s also a record I hold (laughs).” Well, we are keen to know who are these exes Kangana has referred to and who is this lucky man Kangana has yet again fallen for. Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The film is a love story based on the backdrop of war. The film will release on February 24.

