My character in Coffee with D is not a take on Arnab Goswami: Sunil Grover

Makers of the upcoming comedy film Coffee with D have been promoting it saying that its protagonist, played by Sunil Grover, is based on one of the most-talked about Indian journalists Arnab Goswami but the actor himself denies any similarity. Sunil, known for his impeccable comic avatars Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, says his character in the film has only taken Arnab’s name but is not inspired by him and is fictional in nature.

“The character is not based on him. It is just the name because the director felt Arnab Goswami is a popular figure. The journalist that I am playing in the movie is the one who comes at prime-time and anchors debates. So, I have added my own observations, due to which one might find resemblance to Arnab. But the character is fictional in nature,” Sunil told indianexpress.com

The actor said it was quite easy picking histrionics of prime-time journalists, especially because he has a lot of friends in the media. “It was easy playing a journalist. First of all, they all seem similar in the way they conduct their shows. Secondly, I know a lot people closely in the media so I have observed them as well. I put in all that in my character,” Sunil said.

For a comedian, it is a challenge to find substantial film roles and even more difficult to get accepted beyond the genre. So, Sunil feels lucky to have got opportunities in the form of Gabbar Is Back, where he played a cop, and now in Coffee with D he is playing the lead.

“When I did the role of a cop in Gabbar Is Back, that was totally unexpected of me. But people liked it and that gave me confidence to try more versatile roles because in the end, as an actor, you want to be known for portraying different characters. I am happy that I am getting acceptance beyond comedy and hope I keep getting a variety of roles,” he said.

