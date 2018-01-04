My Birthday Song trailer: Sanjay Suri and Nora Fatehi’s thriller will leave you puzzled

My Birthday Song is all set to hit the screens on 19 January. My Birthday Song is all set to hit the screens on 19 January.

The trailer of Sanjay Suri and Nora Fatehi’s psychological thriller My Birthday Song is out. The film is the directorial debut of popular television personality Samir Soni and revolves around a 40-year-old happily married man played by Sanjay Suri.

The sneak peek into My Birthday Song will leave you both bewildered and on the edge of your seat at the same time. The trailer starts with Sanjay Suri having an extramarital affair with Nora Fatehi. Sanjay goes on to dream about things that would happen in future. Sanjay Suri is seen all puzzled hunting for an answer to his nightmares.

My Birthday Song promises a nail-biting experience spiced up with some steamy romance between Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Suri. Salman Khan already has given his best wishes to the film on Twitter. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh was also impressed with the trailer and appreciated it writing, “Intense. Intriguing. Interesting… Trailer of psychological thriller #MyBirthdaySong… Stars Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi, Zenia Starr and Pitobash… Directed by Samir Soni… 19 Jan 2018 release…”

Intense. Intriguing. Interesting… Trailer of psychological thriller #MyBirthdaySong… Stars Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi, Zenia Starr and Pitobash… Directed by Samir Soni… 19 Jan 2018 release… #MyBirthdaySongTrailer link: http://t.co/uCxCOUZyV3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018

Check out the trailer of @MyBirthdaySong the directorial debut of @samirsoni123 . All the best Samir. Enjoy the #MyBirthdaySongTrailer .

Link : http://t.co/1sfp7F0lWt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 4, 2018

The film, which also stars Zenia Starr in a pivotal role, is all set to hit the screens on January 19. Sanjay Suri made his Bollywood debut back in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and has been a part of several other popular films and TV shows. Nora Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut with Roar: The Tigers of Sundarbans, gained recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss 9.

