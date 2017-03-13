Mustafa wants to be on his own after Machine

Mustafa, son of director Abbas Burmawalla of the famed Abbas-Mustan duo, says he may have got his “first opportunity” from within the family but he will be on his own after the release of “Machine”. Mustafa, son of director Abbas Burmawalla of the famed Abbas-Mustan duo, says he may have got his “first opportunity” from within the family but he will be on his own after the release of “Machine”.

Mustafa, son of director Abbas Burmawalla of the famed Abbas-Mustan duo, says he may have got his “first opportunity” from within the family but he will be on his own after the release of “Machine”. Mustafa is entering the industry with Abbas-Mustan directorial Machine. “Being from the family that I come from is a huge honour. I got my first opportunity to the family. But that’s it. I know after this I’m on my own,” Mustafa said. Mustafa says his debut film was never intended to be his launch pad.

“‘Machine’ was not designed for me. My father and uncle (Mustan) were planning the project. I had no intention of being an actor. I always wanted to be a director. I had studied direction at the New York Film Academy. I had even directed several short films. My aim was to direct one day. It still is,” he said.

It was Mustafa’s cousin who suggested Mustafa’s name for “Machine”.

“I had assisted my father and uncle on three of their films — ‘Players’, ‘Race 2’ and ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’. I was supposed to assist them on ‘Machine’. My uncle Hussain’s son (the third Burmawala brother who edits all their films) thought I’d be right for the role. I was called by my father and the two uncles to read the script aloud. I didn’t know it was an audition. They liked what they heard. But they still didn’t know if I could act. So I prepared a showreel of 15 minutes. That’s what got me the role.”

Mustafa says family ties are never allowed to interfere in the business of filmmaking.

He said: “We all live under the same roof in one home as one family. There is no difference for me between my father and my two uncles. And my cousin is like my own brother. But my father and uncles are thorough professionals at work. From the time they directed their first film ‘Agneekaal’ whoever they have worked with has been chosen for suitability and no other reason. I’d like to believe I was selected in ‘Machine’ because I was right for the role.”

Also Read: Games of Thrones season 7: Ed Sheeran to be part of the show but will not perform?

Mustafa is all praise for his co-star Kiara Advani. He says: “She was so easy to work with and so helpful. Shooting the film was like a picnic.” The romantic thriller is slated to release on March 17. And Mustafa is nervous. “‘Machine’ is being released a week after a big film like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ which features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt — who have a huge fan following. Even I am a fan. I hope some of their fans come to see our film too,” he said.