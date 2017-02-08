Munnabhai 3 script ready, superb story: Arshad Warsi

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Munnabhai series follows the comic adventures of Munnabhai aka Murli Prasad Sharma and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Munnabhai series follows the comic adventures of Munnabhai aka Murli Prasad Sharma and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who will reprise the much-loved character of ‘Circuit’ in the third film in the Munnabhai franchise, said the script for the third installment is ready.

“Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today’s time. The script is ready,” he said during a press conference for his upcoming film Irada on Tuesday.

Asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he said: “As soon as the biopic (Sanjay Dutt’s) is done, we will start shooting it in 2018.”

Talking about the film, the 48-year-old actor said, “You will soon see the same innocent idiots coming up with a social issue once again. They will make you see the world we want to see. The film will be very sweet and lovely.”

The actor who is known for his cheerful appearance expressed, “Sense of humour is the best thing in the world. We’ve a lot of issues in life so I feel we should smile more often.”

Heaping praise on Hirani, Arshad said, “It’s good that Raju told everybody about this. It’s nice. It will be great fun. It’s a great script. The thought is beautiful. That’s what Raju looks for. He likes a good thought and then weaves a beautiful story around it.”

Post “Lage Raho…” Hirani had started working on Munnabhai Chale America, but it hit a roadblock as the team was apparently not too happy with the script and the 48-year-old actor says someone should make that film.

“That (Munnabhai Chale America) was another fabulous script. It had such funny and emotional moments. It was unbelievable. Raju is very dedicated to his work. He works so hard but if it’s not coming along well, he will drop it. He had a problem with the second half of the film. I wish somebody should make it. Or they should just go back, rework and make it. That was just a beautiful script.”

Arshad is currently awaiting the release of “Irada”. Directed by Aparnaa Singh and featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta, the film will hit the screens on February 17.