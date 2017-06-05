Munna Micheal actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I felt I was forced to dance, until I started enjoying dancing

Munna Micheal actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Dancing was very difficult for me, I don’t dance personally, but Tiger taught me very well.” Munna Micheal actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Dancing was very difficult for me, I don’t dance personally, but Tiger taught me very well.”

The trailer of Munna Michael was much better than anybody had ever expected. Watching it release in front of Tiger Shroff’s fans who kept roaring for a glimpse of their favourite star has proved one fact that Tiger is no more a newbie in the industry. He has arrived and he growing slowly and steadily. In the trailer we see Tiger Shroff teaching Nawazuddin Siddiqui a few dancing steps. Nobody had expected that Nawazzudin would be such a treat to watch dancing on-screen. On his debut in a full fledged dancing film, the versatile actor that he is, Nawaz said, “I will not dance just to get a lead actor role, but will definitely like to do a lead role in a film. Dancing was very difficult for me, I don’t dance personally, but Tiger taught me very well. It is difficult to match with Tiger’s steps, but I have tried to do it a little bit, I think I have tried for five percent.”

Was it easy or difficult for Nawazzudin to wear his dancing shoes? He has always maintained that he has two left feet. So would take to regular dancing just to get a lead actor’s role in a mass film? Nawaz said, “Dancing is difficult, but if my role calls for it then I will definitely dance, like how I danced in this movie, even if I am not personally inclined to dancing. Initially I felt like I was forced to dance. But when I started dancing I really began enjoying it. It felt like ‘sher ke mooh khoon lag gaya’ (like lion has finally tasted blood). I will now keep on doing some or the other thing related to dance.”

Now that we know what Nawazzudin feels when it comes to dancing, Tiger Shroff had some warm words to share about working with him in Munna Micheal and how it was teaching him some dance steps. The Baaghi actor said, “I think Nawaz sir is a very hard working actor, his body language changes for every character he portrays, so Munna Micheal is no different for him really.”

Tiger also said how it would get difficult for him to find work if Nawazzudin starts dancing in his films. “He is sincere in his work, he would come to the film sets and sit in a corner quietly and rehearse. And when the camera used to role, he would be superb! If he (Nawazzudin) starts dancing in his films too, it will be difficult for actors like me to get work and survive,” Tiger said.

Munna Micheal starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazzudin Siddique will also see Nidhhi Agarwal making her acting debut in Bollywood. The film is set to release on July 21, 2017.

