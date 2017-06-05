Munna Michael trailer: 5 moments that prove Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui have arrived with something exciting

Munna Michael rides on the chemistry between lead actors Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Munna Michael rides on the chemistry between lead actors Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Munna Michael trailer arrived this afternoon and it’s impressive. The film has an apparent chemistry between lead actors Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawaz might not be matching Tiger blow by blow when it comes to showing off dancing moves, but the actor brings his own style. There is also a surprise in the form of a fresh face — Nidhhi Agerwal who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. As Tiger humbly confessed that he will be in trouble if actors like Nawaz start dancing, the trailer surely sets the anticipation for the movie. But before you watch the movie, here’re the five highlights from the trailer:

1. Tiger Shroff is a perfect fit for this role

After Hrithik Roshan, if there’s anyone who perfectly lends some dignity to the action-dance genre, it is Tiger Shroff. With films like Heropanti and Bhaagi, Tiger has time and again proved that he is the new action star to watch out for. Having said that, Munna Michael is a perfect opportunity for Tiger to show off his dancing skills. We have to say that Tiger is tailor made for this character.

Watch Munna Michael trailer here

2. Tiger’s tribute to Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson has always been a huge part of Bollywood pop culture. From Prabhu Deva to Hrithik Roshan, actors have tried to imitate his style and present their own versions. Hrithik’s tribute to Michael Jackson in Bang Bang title track was an instant rage. Going by the visuals of Munna Michael trailer too, Tiger is just electric and the audience will be looking forward to seeing more of his dance in the film.

3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Gandi Baat’ act

Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings a humour to the trailer. The moment he breaks into Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Gandi Baat’, we know that something magical has occurred on screen. Nawaz is also playing a villain who seems to fall for the film’s lead actor Nidhhi Agerwal. His villainous act coupled with the romantic image is more than we can handle in a film.

4. Nidhhi’s acting is spot-on

Though Nidhhi Agerwal has just a few scenes in the trailer, the actor shines through. We get a glimpse of Nidhhi’s dance moves and that’s enough to raise our curiosity. The actor is playing a girl from a small town who wants to be a great dancer. Nidhhi’s ‘baby doll’ dialogue is also funny.

5. Tiger’s dialogue-baazi

Remember how Tiger floored the audience with his dialogue delivery in Heropanti? Something similar and electric is going for this movie as well. Tiger in his quintessential style says, “Main maarta nahi, peetta hoon” and we already know that we are going to watch the film.

The film will hit theatres on July 21.

