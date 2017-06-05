Before Munna Michael trailer, Tiger Shroff’s chiseled body and new stills are treat to your eyes. See photos

Besides being deliciously good at action sequences, Tiger Shroff has also got enough tricks for dance. Besides being deliciously good at action sequences, Tiger Shroff has also got enough tricks for dance.

Few can match Tiger Shroff’s swag in Bollywood. For somebody who is seen as the next action superstar, Tiger retains a natural charm, a heady mix of innocence and humility. Tiger’s next film Munna Michael’s trailer is about to drop today afternoon. The film will see him paying a tribute to pop star Michael Jackson. Even before the release of the trailer, Tiger has teased his fans with new stills. These images paint a different picture of Tiger. One picture sees him on the dance floor, ready to tap his foot.

Besides being deliciously good at action sequences, Tiger has also got enough tricks for dance. However, Munna Michael will be his first full-fledged dance film. The new pictures showing a perfectly chiseled Tiger will blow your mind. These images shared by Tiger on social media are certainly creating anticipation before the trailer arrives today.

]Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is playing a villain. Nawaz will also join Tiger and show his moves. The actor in an interview said that it was intimidating to dance with Tiger who is just magic. “It was intimidating to dance with him.He is like magic. He is pure madness when it comes to dancing. But that’s a good thing, everyone should have some talent which you’re best at. You can be a good actor, you can be a great dancer or a singer. When he (Tiger) dances ‘mujhe toh bukhaar chadh jaata hai’ (I get a fever). He is that good with his craft and works hard too,” Nawaz told PTI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd