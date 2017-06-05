Munna Michael trailer: Karan Johar to Vivek Oberoi and Jackie Shroff, everyone is congratulating Tiger Shroff

Munna Michael trailer: Tiger Shroff has impressed many people in the Bollywood fraternity including Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, and Vivek Oberoi. Munna Michael trailer: Tiger Shroff has impressed many people in the Bollywood fraternity including Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, and Vivek Oberoi.

The trailer of Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released today and Tiger seems to have impressed many people in the Bollywood fraternity with his perfect dance moves and acting. Among many who congratulated him included his father, Jackie Shroff. Tiger’s upcoming film is a tribute to international pop star Michael Jackson, and the Baaghi actor is seen grooving in the film’s trailer. Filmmaker Karan Johar also sent his wishes to Tiger, along with actor Vivek Oberoi.

In the trailer of Munna Michael, Nawazuddin comes in for a short period of time but manages to grab everyone’s attention too leaving them thinking – Why does a gangster, suddenly want to learn dancing within 30 days? What follows is his hilarious dance classes as we get to see a fresh onscreen friendship between Tiger and Nawaz.

Check out what Karan Johar and Vivek Oberoi wrote for Tiger Shroff’s film, Munna Michael.

Karan Johar wrote, “Go TIGER!!!! This one is a box office party!!!!! @iTIGERSHROFF.” Vivek Oberoi congratulated Tiger on Twitter.

To KJo he wrote, “Feels so good coming from you! thank you so much sir! Hope so 🙏❤😊 #MunnaMichaelTrailer.”

Go TIGER!!!! This one is a box office party!!!!! @iTIGERSHROFF http://t.co/HLRgj2K8kz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017

Feels so good coming from you! thank you so much sir! Hope so 🙏❤😊 #MunnaMichaelTrailer http://t.co/gaqVhzSDgz — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017

The Bank Chor actor wrote, “Absolutely loved the #MunnaMichaelTrailer , cant wait 2 watch it! @sabbir24x7 @iTIGERSHROFF @AgerwalNidhhi @vikirajani @ErosNow @Nawazuddin_S.” Tiger replied to all of them in his own huble way.

For Vivek, Tiger made him a promise of a movie date. He wrote, “Thank you so much @vivek_oberoi sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏 let’s watch it together! See u soon!,”

Thank you so much @vivek_oberoi sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏 let’s watch it together! See u soon! http://t.co/pKhPYYEL2S — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017

Daddy Shroff had also sent his blessings to his son while sharing the trailer of Munna Michael. “Bless ya boy @iTIGERSHROFF,” wrote Jackie Shroff.

While congratulating the team of Munna Michael, Sooraj Pancholi also took the opportunity to introduce the lead female actor of the film, Nidhhi Agerwal. “Welcoming! 😊🙏🏼 @AgerwalNidhhi all the best for #MunnaMicheal @sabbir24x7 @vikirajani,” he wrote.

Click here to take a look at the trailer of the film.

Munna Michael marks Tiger Shroff’s first film in 2017 and fourth Bollywood movie in his entire career. With a little bit of action and intense one-liner, the film promises a fun filled entertainment in the coming days. Munna Michael will be releasing on July 21, this year.

