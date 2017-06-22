Latest News

Munna Michael: Tiger Shroff to perform a Michael Jackson tribute in Pune

After releasing the music album on the World Music Day, Tiger Shroff is going to give his fans another treat by performing a Michael Jackson tribute in Pune for promoting his upcoming release, Munna Michael. Tiger plays the role of Munna in the movie and is himself a huge Michael Jackson fan.

It is definitely a good news for Punekars since Bollywood’s dance sensation, Tiger Shroff has decided to do a tribute event for Michael Jackson in the city in order to promote his upcoming film, Munna Michael. Announcing the news, Tiger wrote on Instagram, “It’s all for love See you guys on 25th of June! #pune #atributetotheking”. He also recently released the music album for the film on the occasion of World Music Day which garnered him much appreciation and praise. Munna Michael is the story about a man from the streets called Munna, played by Tiger Shroff, who from a young age is a big fan of Michael Jackson.

Fans were also wowed by the actor’s moves and the way he grooved with his co-star Nidhhi Agerwal in his latest song, Ding Dang. It will be interesting to watch Tiger shake a leg on the beats of a legend like Michael Jackson because he is known to be an exemplary dancer as seen in his previous movies, Heropanti and Baaghi. The film is a special one for Tiger as he will be paying a tribute to the late dancing sensation Michael Jackson as well as his father Jackie Shroff. Tiger has even taken martial arts training for the movie.

The film will also see Nidhhi Agerwal making her acting debut in Bollywood. It also stars Nawazzudin Siddique who is a gangster named Mahinder Fauji and aspires to dance. The movie will hit the theatres on July 21.

