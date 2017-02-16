Munna Michael: Tiger Shroff to pay tribute to daddy Jackie Shroff in ‘Dhing Dhang’ song?

Tiger Shroff plays a dancer in Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff plays a dancer in Munna Michael.

Tiger Shroff is prepping up for his upcoming film, Munna Michael. While we already know that Munna Michael is special to Tiger because he is paying a tribute to Michael Jackson with this project but there is another reason why Munna Michael is close to the actor’s life. Apparently, Tiger will pay a tribute to his father Jackie Shroff too. The actor, who has his martial arts and dance game strong, is seen donning a red check shirt and jeans similar to what Jaggu dada wore in his debut venture Hero. He is also wearing a bandana giving it a full street-smart stylish look.

We all know how much Tiger respects his father and his journey to stardom. Their appearance on Koffee With Karan was a perfect glimpse of their relationship. Earlier, Tiger has admitted that he might never be able to portray Jaggu Dada if ever a biopic is made on him just because of the kind of story he has and the personality he carries.

The actor had shot for the first romantic song of Munna Michael with co-star Niddhi Agerwal. What’s more interesting is the fact that the film will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui matching some steps with the actor. Meanwhile, Tiger has begun the shooting of his next film, Baaghi 2.

As per reports in DNA, the actor is undergoing some serious martial arts classes under Chinese trainer Tony Ching. It also reads that the film, Baaghi 2, will be shot in China, Ladakh and Goa and the recce is in progress. “Prior to the shoot Tiger will be undergoing kung-fu training in China for two months with Tony Ching,” the source adds.

After wrapping up these two projects, Tiger would begin work with Karan Johar for the sequel of Student Of The Year.

