Munna Michael song Swag: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is trying to polish his dancing skills. Can Tiger Shroff help him? Watch video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes a student of dance, Tiger Shroff is his master in the song “Swag” from Munna Michael. Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes a student of dance, Tiger Shroff is his master in the song “Swag” from Munna Michael.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has geared up to become an international dancing champion. Well, not for real but in the film Munna Michael’s upcoming song “Swag”, where we are going to see him share the stage with Tiger Shroff. Ever since the news that Nawaz would be shaking a leg with Tiger came out, all that people had in mind was, how will he do that, as despite winning accolades around the globe for his acting, dancing is one territory where Nawaz has a left-foot.

Now, can you recall any moment when you actually saw Nawaz dancing? Well, to make it easier for you, Nawaz had shown a glimpse of his dancing skills in his 2016 release Freaky Ali. And thinking about him doing the same in Munna Michael too has freaked all of us out as this film is a tribute to Michael Jackson. But going by a video shared by Nawaz on his Twitter page, it seems he is slowly getting it right and will soon ace the world of dance too.

In the video, we see Nawaz taking up dance classes from Tiger, and rehearsing without a miss for the same. You can clearly see the efforts he is putting in and its overwhelming to watch him easing himself through dance.

The video is actually a glimpse of Munna Michael’s upcoming song, “Swag”, and we have no doubts that Nawaz’s swag will be infectious. The song will be out on July 5, and we cannot wait for it. Munna Michael, starring Nawaz, Tiger and Nidhhi Agerwal, will release on July 21.

