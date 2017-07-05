Munna Michael song Swag: Nawazuddin Siddiqui can dance and we thank Tiger Shroff for that. Watch video

Munna Michael song Swag: Tiger Shroff finally get beats into Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s body. Munna Michael song Swag: Tiger Shroff finally get beats into Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s body.

Till now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was known for getting into the skin of the character but from now on, he will be known for getting into the dancing shoes of the character. Ever since the news of Munna Michael was announced, everybody wanted to see how Nawaz would be able to match steps with Tiger Shroff, who is a self-confessed Michael Jackson fan and is a terrific dancer. But going by the new song from Munna Michael, titled Swag, we are pleasantly surprised that Nawaz, who was till yesterday like one of us who could only dance to naagin tunes or in a wedding like, is now grooving to some badass western tunes.

In fact, he knows how to lock and pop, hip-hop, and the credit goes entirely to Tiger Shroff, who has trained the actor in the film and off the screen as well. We would have to give a round of applause to the choreographers too. At the song launch event in Mumbai, Tiger said that he would rehearse the step 100 times in order to get one step right. But we are sure, Nawaz must have enjoyed this challenge as he has always said in his interviews that he likes to work in a film only if it makes his creative side happy.

Munna Michael also stars Ronit Roy, who is the Michael of the story. The actor will be playing a negative role in the film but till now much hasn’t been revealed about him in the teasers or trailers. The film also marks the debut of Niddhi Agerwal.

