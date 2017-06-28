Munna Michael song Pyar Ho: Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal are lost in love, watch video

Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal-starrer Munna Michael’s new song is out, titled Pyar Ho. Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal-starrer Munna Michael’s new song is out, titled Pyar Ho.

Munna Michael stars Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal seem utterly in love in the film’s just launched track Pyar Ho. The song is shot in some really exotic locales in Egypt and Jordan, and we see a shirtless Tiger Shroff romancing and dancing with a beautiful Nidhhi Agerwal in the desert landscape.

The song is a romantic track that is composed by Vishal Mishra to the lyrics of Kumaar. It is sung by the composer himself along with Sunidhi Chauhan. Tiger Shroff tweeted the track with caption, “Sending you all the LOVE this season #PyarHo OUT NOW! @ErosNow @AgerwalNidhhi @sabbir24x7 @vikirajani @NextGenFilm.”

While in the song of Munna Michael Ding Dang was full of fast moves by both the actors, this one is on the softer and soothing side.

Munna Michael is the story about a young man from the streets, called Munna, played by Tiger Shroff, who from a young age is a big fan of Michael Jackson. Munna Micheal also stars Nawazzudin Siddique who is a gangster named Mahinder Fauji and aspires to dance. The film will see Nidhhi Agerwal making her acting debut in Bollywood.

Watch Munna Michael song Pyar Ho, staring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal here:

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael marks the Bollywood debut of Bangalore-based model Nidhhi Agerwal. The trailer of the film and the other songs have got a great response from the audience. Tiger’s dancing skills are much talked about, and fans are expecting something really extraordinary from him in Munna Michael. This is Tiger’s third film with Sabbir after Heropanti and Baaghi. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to release on July 21.

