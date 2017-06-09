Munna Michael song Main Hoon: Tiger Shroff owns the dance floor. But where is Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Watch video

Tiger Shroff’s still from Munna Michael song Main Hoon. Tiger Shroff’s still from Munna Michael song Main Hoon.

Tiger Shroff knows his job well. Give him a dance floor and he completely owns it so that you can’t watch anyone else apart from Tiger who is a rage on the dance floor. Munna Michael makers released the new song, “Main Hoon” today and Tiger is dancing like a dream in this new song. It sets out with him saying “You don’t need any class for dancing”. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The trailer was launched recently and both Tiger and Nawaz were all praise for each other’s work in the film.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tiger said, “I think Nawaz sir is a very hard working actor, his body language changes for every character he portrays, so Munna Michael is no different for him really. He is sincere in his work, he would come to the film sets and sit in a corner quietly and rehearse. And when the camera used to the role, he would be superb! If he (Nawazzudin) starts dancing in his films too, it will be difficult for actors like me to get work and survive.”

Watch Munna Michael song Main Hoon here

Nawazudding said, “I will not dance just to get a lead actor role, but will definitely like to do a lead role in a film. Dancing was very difficult for me, I don’t dance personally, but Tiger taught me very well. It is difficult to match with Tiger’s steps, but I have tried to do it a little bit, I think I have tried for five percent.” The film will hit theatres on July 21.

