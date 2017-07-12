Munna Michael song Beparwah: Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson in the dance number of the season. Watch video

Munna Michael song Beparwah: Tiger Shroff’s dance moves are unmatchable in this new song. Munna Michael song Beparwah: Tiger Shroff’s dance moves are unmatchable in this new song.

Tiger Shroff pays a tribute to Michael Jackson in the recently released song from Munna Michael, “Beparwah”, and we can’t decide if it could get any more perfect. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s movie stars Tiger alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal. In a teaser video of the song, Tiger had revealed how this was his most difficult song till date. “This song was challenging for me. After every step, I would puke because I was putting so much of my energy in everything,” Tiger had said.

Tiger Shroff’s moves are definitely drool-worthy and looks like “Beparwah” is on its way to become the biggest dance number of the year. Along with Tiger, Nidhhi will not just impress her fans with her acting but with her amazing moves too. Even though the song is not the usual peppy dance number, it will definitely make you want to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff. Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice for the song and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar while Gourav-Roshin have done the composing. We don’t see a lot of Nawaz in the video except for a few scenes. But we can see Nidhhi romancing both Nawaz and Tiger, and this has made us wonder about the plot of the movie.

Watch Munna Michael song Beparwah here:

The film is about a street boy called Munna who loves dancing and idolises Michael Jackson. The film also stars Ronit Roy, who is the Michael of the story. The actor will be playing a negative role in the film but till now much hasn’t been revealed about him in the trailers. Releasing on July 21, the film is a Sabbir Khan directorial.

