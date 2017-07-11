Munna Michael song Beparwah: Tiger Shroff reveals that he puked after every shot. Watch video

“My biggest & most challenging Song till date. Blood, sweat & love!” Tiger Shroff said about the song. “My biggest & most challenging Song till date. Blood, sweat & love!” Tiger Shroff said about the song.

When Tiger Shroff dances, you cannot help but watch in amazement because he is so nimble-footed, perfect and flexible. But would you believe that he had a tough time shooting for a song? Well, during the shoot of “Beparwah”, a song from his upcoming film, Munna Michael, Tiger had to be his best but it wasn’t an easy thing to do. In a promo video of the song, Tiger said, “This song was challenging for me. After every step, I would puke because I was putting so much of my energy in everything.” Well, we are sure that the outcome is going to be pleasant but yes, kudos to this actor who is fearlessly setting some new standards in the industry. Going by the sneak peek of the video, we know that this is the song in which Tiger is paying tribute to pop king Michael Jackson.

The film, Munna Michael, is special for Tiger, and as well as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen dancing onscreen for the first time. In fact, he has shared the stage with Tiger for a song. In the recent number titled “Swag”, we saw Nawaz showing off his cool moves which were taught by Tiger. While a little has been known about the characters played by the Baaghi actor and Nawaz, the role of Ronit Roy, who plays the anti-hero in the film, is still kept under wraps.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael is a musical action film which will mark the debut of Niddhi Agerwal in Bollywood. This is for the third time that Sabbir and Tiger are working together. The actor-director duo has given hits such as Baaghi and Heropanti in the past.

After Munna Michael, Tiger would begin shooting for Baaghi 2, with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

