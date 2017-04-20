Munna Michael set for box office clash with Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in the lead role while Tiger Shroff will be playing the lead in Munna Michael. Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in the lead role while Tiger Shroff will be playing the lead in Munna Michael.

Actor Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael is slated to clash with Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office on July 21 this year. Munna Michael is the story of Munna (Tiger), a boy who loves dancing and grows up idolising legendary dancer Michael Jackson. He (Munna) is given an opportunity by a person (Nawazuddin) to take part in a dance competition, a press release issued by the makers said.

The film marks the third collaboration between Tiger and director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an all-new avatar and introduces Nidhhi Agerwal. The film is slated to release on July 21, it said. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi is also up for release on the same date.

The film is a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the sub-culture of the north Indian city Bareilly. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Ayushmann reportedly plays the owner of a printing press, while Rajkummar would be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl in the film.

Talking about the film, Kriti said in an earlier interview, “Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light.” Kriti also lauded the director and the writer of the film as she said, “The film is very well written by Nitesh Tiwari and very well directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.”

