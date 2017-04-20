Munna Michael poster: Tiger Shroff film to release on July 21, get ready for the bling

Tiger Shroff would be paying tribute to Michael Jackson and his father Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff would be paying tribute to Michael Jackson and his father Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael.

For several months, we have been watching Tiger Shroff getting better and unbeatable at his martial arts skills. Going by his videos and stills where he revealed his chiselled body, one can safely say that Munna Michael will present the best of what we have already seen of Tiger. Now, the first look of the film has been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the logo of the film reminds us of some game show or talent show.

We have been hearing about Nawazuddin Siddiqui pulling up his socks to dance with Tiger and also how Ronit Roy, the Michael of the story, is gearing up for a fight. So, does the logo indicates a dance competition or a great fight? Well seems like we would have to wait until July 21 to know the answer.

The film is still three months away from the release and the excitement has started building up. Tiger ended 2016 with A Flying Jatt, which failed to perform as expected. So, his first film of 2017, which is Munna Michael, has a lot of expectations to meet.

Munna Michael is special to Tiger as he is paying a tribute to Michael Jackson with this project as well as his father Jackie Shroff with a dance number. The film will also star debutant Nidhi Agerwal. Directed Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani, Munna Michael marks the third film of the actor-director duo together.

Also read | Tiger Shroff: I want to create my own legacy

Post Munna Michael, Tiger has collaborated with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan for Baaghi’s sequel. This year, Tiger would also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year’s sequel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd