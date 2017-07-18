Munna Michael official game released by Eros International

Munna Michael: Dance and Run is released by Eros International. Munna Michael: Dance and Run is released by Eros International.

Sabbir Khan directorial Munna Michael, starring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is only a few days away from hitting the screens. Meanwhile, Eros International, one of the two companies that are producing Munna Michael, has released a game based on the film called Munna Michael: Dance and Run. Until you are waiting for the film, you can make do with this official movie game.

The game, which is based on the movie’s theme, looks like a typical running game in the vein of Temple Run, and the player has to avoid obstacles along the way by jumping at the right time. The game also features collectibles as Gold Coins and Powerups. Collecting Gold Coins consecutively fills up a special meter bar called “Handkerchief Bar” (Tiger sports a bandanna on his hand throughout the film) which once filled can be used for activating a special power.

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO Digital, Eros International said, “As a leading studio, Eros is the largest IP owner and we are excited to continue exploring new revenue streams, just like the Munna Michael game, an Eros Now initiative which features its two principal characters from the film–Munna & Mahinder (Tiger & Nawaz). Hope the audiences enjoy this fun game which mirrors the story of the movie.”

Munna Michael features Tiger Shroff as a street dancer who idolises Michael Jackson. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a gangster who aspires to be a dancer. Munna Michael releases on July 21.

