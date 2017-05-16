Munna Michael’s Nidhhi Agerwal finding it tough to get house for she is ‘single, actor’

A few media reports have claimed that Nidhhi Agerwal was asked to vacate her flat, but her spokesperson has refuted the rumours. A few media reports have claimed that Nidhhi Agerwal was asked to vacate her flat, but her spokesperson has refuted the rumours.

You are definitely God’s special child if you don’t have to struggle to find a place to live in Mumbai. Otherwise the process can be harrowing, more so of you are single and from the glamour industry, as is the case of debutante Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nidhi, who will soon be seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, hasn’t been able to find her own place for the fact that she is single and an actress. She is currently staying with her college friend and her family, and has been searching for a separate house from quite some time now but in vain. A few media reports have claimed that Nidhhi was asked to vacate her flat, but her spokesperson has refuted the rumours.

“The story that she had to vacate her fault is false. She was new in Mumbai and had just signed her first film. So, she decided to stay with her college friend and her family. Now that the film’s shoot is over and promotions are starting, she finally got time to look for a place for herself. But because she is single and an actress, she is finding it difficult to get a place,” Nidhhi’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

Munna Michael is set to hit the theatres on July 21 this year. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ronit Roy and Sana Saeed. The dance film has been produced by Eros International and Next Gen Films. It marks the third collaboration between Tiger and Sabbir after Heropanti and Baaghi.

