Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan to direct Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?

Rumours are doing rounds that Munna Michael and Baaghi director Sabbir Khan is preparing to direct Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. If this piece of news is true, then this is a huge development for Sabbir who is known for making mass appeal films.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg, which was released in 2010, made Salman Khan’s cool cop avatar Chulbul Pandey one of the most memorable characters in Bollywood history. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also won several Filmfare awards. Arbaaz Khan directed Dabangg 2, which went on to rewrite box-office records. However, in 2016, Arbaaz announced that he will only be producing Dabangg 3, and would not direct the film.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about Dabangg 3, Sabbir Khan said, “Yes, I’ve started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can’t say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of directors selected to work on the final script.”

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Sabbir Khan had shared, “Just to make a mark, I don’t want to make a niche film. I want to tell stories in the most entertaining way. Nothing complex.” So yet again, it is expected that if Sabbir is directing Dabangg 3, then it will surely be an out and out entertainer.

Director Sabbir Khan has been an assistant director to David Dhawan and has worked on two Dhawan films with Salman – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Main Pyaar Kyun Kiya. He always wanted to be a director, and after being an assistant director for the longest time, he debuted as a director with Kambakkht Ishq. His other films are Heropanti and Baaghi with Tiger Shroff. His third film with Tiger, Munna Micheal, is releasing today.

