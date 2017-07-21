Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan: Tiger Shroff’s acting overshadowed by dance, action

Munna Michael is the third time Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff are working together. Munna Michael is the third time Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff are working together.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who has worked with Tiger Shroff in films like Heropanti, Baaghi and latest release Munna Michael, says the efforts that the actor puts in his acting sometimes get overshadowed by his dancing and action skills. “Irrespective of the fact that somebody can do action really well or can dance really well, it means nothing if they are not in character that the director demands. So, people do talk that Tiger does great action and dance, but that’s only because the way he does it is extremely good so people talk about,” Sabbir said.

“But, I feel that overshadows the fact that he really is making a great effort to act well. Had he been a bad actor, he wouldn’t have connected with the audience right from his first film Heropanti. He wouldn’t have had such a fan following. Of course, his dance and action is talked about… He gets appreciated for it, but at the foundation of it, he is getting better as an actor everyday,” he added.

Munna Michael, which released on Friday, also features actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal. Talking about Nawazuddin, who is seen dancing for the first time onscreen in Munna Michael, Sabbir said, “When we were writing the script of the film, I got a gut feeling that I want Nawazuddin for this role. By the time we finished, I was sure that only he can play this role as it will take him out of his comfort zone. We have made him do something that he has not done before.”

He added, “I did have to force him to get down to rehearsing and dance onscreen. But that’s the fun part to make an actor do something that he has not done before.”

