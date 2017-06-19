Munna Michael Ding Dang song: Tiger Shroff got no bones in his body, Niddhi Agerwal tries hard to match steps

Munna Michael Ding Dang song: Tiger Shroff gets into the roadside romeo swag. Munna Michael Ding Dang song: Tiger Shroff gets into the roadside romeo swag.

Tiger Shroff had earlier said that this “Ding Dang” song from his upcoming film, Munna Michael, is a tribute to his father Jackie Shroff. However, in terms of similarity, we can safely say that Tiger has the prowess in the field of dance that keeps him away from the tag of being just Jackie Shroff’s son. The makers of Munna Michael have released the video of “Ding Dang”, and the first thing you notice is Niddhi Agerwal, whom we did not get to see a lot on screen with Tiger till now. However, this song might satiate your desire of seeing her more. But in comparison to Tiger, Niddhi tries hard to leave an impression. That’s because she cannot match Tiger’s charisma, forget dance.

Tiger, on the other hand, gets into the roadside romeo swag and moves like he has got no bones in his body. But keeping it with the film’s previous song “Main Hoon”, this choreography is weak. However, there is no two way about the fact that Tiger looks extremely hot in the song too with his six pack abs, leaving us remember his “Whistle Baja” track from Heropanti.

Hope you are ready to hit the streets, #DingDang will be out today at 4:30pm you can also watch it exclusively on @ErosNow :) #MunnaMichael pic.twitter.com/sFhBMh04M0 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 19, 2017

Watch the song here.

Meanwhile, we are excited to see a dance number in which Tiger would share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And what bad will the film’s villain Ronit Roy do in the lives of Tiger and Nawaz? That would be unveiled on July 21 when Munna Michael releases.

