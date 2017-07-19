Munna Michael behind the scenes: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says dance was a nightmare. Watch video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about dance in this Munna Michael behind the scene video. Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about dance in this Munna Michael behind the scene video.

Munna Michael is just about to release at a theater near you but before that the makers are giving us reasons to why we should watch the film. While Tiger Shroff is known for his stunts and dance, this film presents a new Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Till now, we knew Nawaz can do magic on screen as an actor but with Munna Michael, the actor has overcome his fear of dancing and has worn the dancing shoes quite well.

Talking about the project, Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan said, “As we were writing the script, there was only one actor that was coming to my mind when I thought of Mahinder Fauji. I could see Nawaz while writing it. Subconsciously, I was writing the part for him. He is very straight forward. He heard the script and told me he wants to do the part.”

Sharing his experience of dancing in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Dance toh nightmare tha, scary tha. (It was scary, a nightmare.) Never danced in real life. Never danced in parties, discotheque, nowhere. It was a challenge given by Sabbir who said you can act but show me if you can dance. So, I took the challenge.”

Munna Michael is Sabbir’s third project with Tiger Shroff after Baaghi and Heropanti. Both the films did well at the box office. The film also marks the debut of Niddhi Agerwal.

Munna Michael will release on July 21 along with Lipstick Under My Burkha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd