Munna Michael audio jukebox: Tiger Shroff shares songs from his upcoming film on the occasion of World Music Day

Tiger Shroff recently released Munna Michael’s song Ding Dang and it got a lot of appreciation. The fans were loved the actor’s movie and the way he grooved with his co-star Nidhhi Agerwal. Today, Tiger took to his official Twitter page to share the complete album of the film and Tiger is happy to have the opportunity to share this on the occasion of World Music Day.

Tiger Shroff shared the link of the 10 songs of Munna Michael, and wrote, “#WorldMusicDay just got more special for you & me. Munna Michael Full Audio Jukebox OUT NOW: http://erosnow.com/music/album/1059988/munna-michael ….”

Munna Michael is the story about a young man from the streets, called Munna, played by Tiger Shroff, who from a young age is a big fan of Michael Jackson. Munna Micheal also stars Nawazzudin Siddique who is a gangster named Mahinder Fauji and aspires to dance. The film will also see Nidhhi Agerwal making her acting debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the bigges from the industry have congratulated Tiger Shroff for his awesome moves in the song Ding Dang. Karan Johar to Prabhudheva, Kriti Sanon to Neil Nitin Mukesh, and many more shared their views on social media after watching this recent dance number of Tiger Shroff.

Check Munna Michael audio jukebox shared by Tiger Shroff here:

#WorldMusicDay just got more special for you & me. Munna Michael Full Audio Jukebox OUT NOW:http://t.co/zvPkA7FBkG pic.twitter.com/hpMUcR9hxO — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 21, 2017

Karan Johar tweeted, “Super moves @iTIGERSHROFF @vikirajani,” while Prabhudheva wrote, “What a dance feast, Super catchy, super groovy! #DingDang @iTIGERSHROFF @vikirajani @erosnow #MunnaMichael.” And the actor is still busy thanking the stars. Check the celebs tweets here:

#DingDang seems to be becoming the track of the season @vikirajani All the best bro . @iTIGERSHROFF moves magically http://t.co/X5ufjrOAZK — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 21, 2017

Munna Michael is set to release on July 21.

