Munna Michael: After making Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance, Tiger Shroff leaves his audience awestruck with his moves. Watch video

Tiger Shroff promotes Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff promotes Munna Michael.

Tiger Shroff has started the promotions of his upcoming film, Munna Michael. The actor, who has made his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance in the film, is making sure that people know what the film is all about during his promotions. Recently, he was in Indore where he left his audience surprised and excited at the same time. On public demand, he showed off some amazing acrobatic moves, leaving his fans awestruck. Well, you can totally trust Tiger to spread his magic around just with his flexibility and dancing abilities.

Before this, the actor made his appearance on television reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs where he made Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance along with him. For those who don’t know, this would be the first time when Nawaz would be seen shaking a leg, and he does it next to Tiger. In the recent video song from the film, we could see Tiger making Nawaz learn some steps, which he eventually masters by the end of the video. But yes, the journey of Nawaz from non-dancer to a dancer is something that would drag the audience to the theatres.

Tiger Shroff recently was mired into the controversy for referring his female co-stars as padding. In conversation with Mumbai Mirror, while speaking about Student Of The Year 2, the actor said, “I don’t get involved with the casting at all. I don’t really care about the padding around me. It’s the script and my character that matter.”

There are a lot of speculations about who will be cast opposite Tiger in the much-awaited sequel. Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya’s names have been floating already.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd