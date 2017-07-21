Munna Michael actor Tiger Shroff: Watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance was fun

Tiger Shroff had immense fun watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance. Tiger Shroff had immense fun watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance.

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are well known in Bollywood for two different reasons. While the former delivers action packed films also featuring amazing dance sequences, the latter is known for his versatile performances. Naturally, when the two came together for Munna Michael, it was something to look forward to. Of course, Tiger Shroff swags through the entire trailer of Munna Michael, he does his usual action sequence, dance sequences with a bit of hard hitting dialogue, but it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who became the show stealer, with his dance moves in ‘Gandi baat.’

On asking Tiger Shroff what was the most fun part about dancing with Nawazuddin, he said, “Just watching him dance was fun, how his body would work how his body would move, after seeing him in such huge contrast role. That side was fun.”

From Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor and even Varun Dhawan, nearly all star kids have experimented but Tiger Shroff has only been popular for his dance skills and action. On asking him if he ever fears getting typecasted, the actor said,”No I think it is a blessing for me. To get an identity so early in my career, I think that is something I am craving. The fact that you feel I have already created a zone for myself, that means I have done what I have to.”

So does he not want to get experimental in his films? “Not yet. I want to reach a level of stardom before I get experimental. Reinventing myself as an actor is bound to happen, but for me stardom gives me the power to reach out to a lot of people.. something what Salman Khan has… the whole hysteria and crazy. I idolise Hrithik Roshan, but I respect Salman Khan for what power he has the connection he shares with the people. I really respect him for that,” the 27-year-old actor told indianexpress.com

That Tiger Shroff is a brilliant dancer is something that he has proved to everyone. What next? “I like to do characters with dark shades..something like anti hero. I guess after Rambo gets over, after that I have Baaghi 2 and Student Of The Year 2,” said Tiger.

While talking about Student Of The Year Part 2, the most obvious question came up, who is the lead female actor? Surprise surprise, even he isn’t aware about it. “I don’t know. I wish I knew. I also keep calling them and asking.”

He has often been linked up with young actor Disha Patani who will soon be sharing the screen space with him in Baaghi 2. But rumours, gossip don’t seem to bother him at all. “I think being linked up with such a beautiful girl is lucky.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd