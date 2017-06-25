Munna Michael actor Tiger Shroff to pay tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary. Here’s why he’ll nail it

Tiger Shroff to pay tribute to Michael Jackson today. Tiger Shroff to pay tribute to Michael Jackson today.

In the present generation of Bollywood actors, we cannot think of anyone else but Tiger Shroff who can nail any dance form, no matter what. Now, the actor is heading to perform a full-fledged tribute piece for his icon Michael Jackson, and we cannot wait to watch the performance as we know that he will be the perfect man to do that. On the death anniversary of Michael Jackson, while the world is remembering the legend, Tiger Shroff is giving the Indian fans a hope that MJ’s work will never disappear. As the actor is getting ready for his performance today in Pune, let us give you a reason about why he is the best pick to give such a tribute.

Tiger Shroff has been expressive about how big a fan he is of Michael Jackson. Not only is he a fan, he even worships MJ for the kind of work he has done in his lifetime. When the Baaghi actor dances, you see a glimpse of Michael Jackson in him. Bollywood has very few talented dancers. While Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan are in the category of fab dancers too, but Tiger’s moves are extremely smooth and quite near to Michael Jackson’s style of dancing.

Not only through dance, Tiger has even given respect to the late pop star through his words too. When Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at him in a Twitter chat and questioned his dancing skills, Tiger kept quiet and in an interview to HT, clearly stated, “To criticise the way I dance is to criticise the likes of Michael Jackson, James Brown and Hrithik Roshan. (But) some people like to take potshots at me.”

If you can’t make it to Seasons Mall today at 5 pm, then you are going to miss this happen Live! #TigerMJTribute @iTIGERSHROFF @MiLOKMAT pic.twitter.com/iLPrHXYj9D — Eros Now (@ErosNow) June 25, 2017

.@iTIGERSHROFF is all set to rock you Pune! We invite you to #TigerMJTribute today 5 pm at Seasons Mall, Pune. @MiLOKMAT @AgerwalNidhhi pic.twitter.com/8wnn1BOImj — Eros Now (@ErosNow) June 25, 2017

10 moves. 1 take. No cuts. @iTIGERSHROFF aces it at the rehearsals for #TigerMJTribute! Watch him live today 5 pm at Seasons Mall, Pune. pic.twitter.com/BhF2Y2ZXMT — Eros Now (@ErosNow) June 25, 2017

Beyond off-screen, the actor is also going to pay tribute to MJ through his upcoming film Munna Michael. Tiger gave a glimpse of his Michael Jackson dance sequence in his introductory song, “Main Hoon” from the film. Even his performance giving a tribute to MJ at IIFA 2016 was something that people could not stop talking about. Now, the actor has captured Michael Jackson’s iconic steps in the one minute video, which tells us why his Pune performance is going to be worth waiting for.

