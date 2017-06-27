Tiger Shroff on dubbing for Spider-Man Homecoming: This is my half dream come true

Tiger Shroff revealed how he got into the character of Spider-Man while dubbing. Tiger Shroff revealed how he got into the character of Spider-Man while dubbing.

Tiger Shroff is loved by his young fans. The Munna Michael actor is now ready to enthrall them yet again, this time by lending his voice for the character of Spiderman in the upcoming marvel film – Spider-Man Homecoming. It is fun watching his childlike glee everytime he talks about superheroes. Now that the film’s trailer has been launched, Tiger said that dubbing for Spiderman was like his half dream come true.

“It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer,” said the young action hero.

On playing one of his favourite superheroes, by dubbing for him in Hindi, Tiger also explained how it was to actually lend his voice for Spider-Man and how he got into the character to do so. He said, “I had to portray two alter egos in the movie, one of Peter Parker and the other of Spider-Man of course. To get into the character I used to wear the Spider-Man mask while dubbing, and while doing action sequences I was moving and shouting like Spider-Man and responding to the hits. I felt like I was Spider-Man, it was a great experience lending my voice for Spider-Man in India.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to release in India on July 7, and has Tiger Shroff’s voice in its Hindi version. The film is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is directed by John Francis Daley, Watts and Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The starcast of the film headlines Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Facreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd