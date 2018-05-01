Actor Mumtaz quashes death rumours: I am happy and healthy

Mumtaz ensures fans of her good condition in a video. Mumtaz ensures fans of her good condition in a video.

Dismissing reports of yesteryear actor Mumtaz’s death, her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani had earlier taken to Instagram to announce that her mother is “fit and healthy.” Now, Tanya has uploaded a video of the veteran actor herself ensuring fans of her good health.

Tanya wrote along the video, “Personal message from my mother to her fans she wanted to reach out. #bollywood #mumtaz #actress #video #messagetofans.” As was previously revealed by Tanya, Mumtaz is currently having a gala time in Rome.

In the video, the 70-year-old actor is heard saying, “Aap sab logo ko mera bahut bahut namaskar, Mumtaz bol rahi hun. Mujhe ye dekh kar aur sun kar ajeeb laga ki itne saalo baad bhi mujhe itne logon ka pyaar mila hai aur itne log mere liye worried the. Magar aap sab logon ka pyaar jitna mila hai mujhe, mai kitni khushnaseeb hun. Kitne log hote hain zindagi me jinhein itna pyaar milta hai? Bahut kam! (Namaskar! I am Mumtaz. I felt weird and humbled that people remember me and worry for me even after so many years. I am lucky that I have your love even after such a long time. Very few people are lucky enough to get such love).”

She further added, “Magar worry mat kijiye, koi bhi pareshan mat hoiye. Mai acchi hu, mera health accha hai. Mere bacche mujhe bahut sambhalte hain, aur mai bahut hi khush hu. Lonely bilkul bhi nahi hu jaisa papers mein aaya tha. Mai bahut khush hoon. Aur ek sher bolna chahti hu jaane se pehle….Ya to deewana hanse ya tu jise taufiyak de, warna is duniya me aakar muskurata kaun hai! (But do not worry, I am good and my health is fine too. My kids take good care of my health and I am very happy. Unlike the newspaper reports, I am not at all lonely. I am very happy).” Mumtaz currently resides in London with her family.

Mumtaz had started acting at a very young age and was the reigning queen of the 70s. Sone Ki Chidiya (1958) marked her debut as a child artist and her notable releases include Do Raaste, Loafer and Aap Ki Kasam among others. Her screen outings with Rajesh Khanna was much loved by fans and the duo did several films together.

