Mumtaz’s daughter quashes death rumours, says the veteran actor is ‘fit and healthy’ 

Dismissing reports of veteran actor Mumtaz’s death, her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani took to Instagram to announce that her mother is “fit and healthy”. Her statement comes after rumours went viral on social media about Mumtaz’s death. “There are some rumours going around that my mother wasn’t well and I would like her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly. It is just a rumour. She is in Rome with me and we are going for shopping today to buy some plants for my garden. We will be taking some pictures so you can see how fit and healthy she is. So don’t listen to anything that you read in papers or online it is all just a rumour,” Tanya said in a video on her Instagram account.

The actor’s daughter later posted pictures of Mumtaz with her husband and captioned the images as, “My mother doing well-enjoying Rome today. Happy and healthy.”

One of the popular actor in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Bramachari, Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raste and Khilona. The actor was last seen on screen in the 1990 film Aandhiyan. She also appeared in a docudrama titled 1 a Minute, which released in 2010.

The actor got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The 70-year-old actor lives in London with her family.

Mumtaz has two daughters. Her elder daughter Natasha is married to Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan while the younger daughter Tanya got married to Marco Cilia.

