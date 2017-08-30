Mumbai rains: Mahesh Bhatt, R Madhavan’s car got stuck. See photos, videos

Mumbai rains: Not only common Mumbaikars, but also celebrities such as Anupam Kher, R Madhavan and Mahesh Bhatt‏ were not spared by the rain. Mumbai rains: Not only common Mumbaikars, but also celebrities such as Anupam Kher, R Madhavan and Mahesh Bhatt‏ were not spared by the rain.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday morning with the regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba predicting the situation to improve in the next 24 hours. The city received 298 mm of rainfall over a period of 9 hours on Tuesday making it the worst rainfall in the region since 2005 when Maximum City went down under after an unprecedented deluge. The rain had slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic on Tuesday and hundreds were stranded without a way to reach back home in the suburbs. Most of the railway tracks were also waterlogged and local trains, the lifeline of the city, were also affected. However, situation has improved on Wednesday. Buses and trains have mostly resumed service.

Not only common Mumbaikars, but also celebrities such as Anupam Kher and R Madhavan were not spared by the rain. The social media pages of many celebs have updates on how they experienced the rainy day in Mumbai. They also extended support and spread awareness to stay at home and be safe. These biggies also praised the people of Mumbai and Mumbai police too, as they are all out to help others. ‘Mumbaikar Spirit’ is what they all are calling it!

See the latest weather update from Mumbai by R Madhavan:

Right now in MUMBAI.. pic.twitter.com/6rQf7Xmc7Q — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 30, 2017

Mahesh Bhatt shared a picture where we see a car stuck in water and he wrote, “We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers.” ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm )”Alia re-tweeted daddy Mahesh’s tweet and she too posted, “Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds!.”

R Madhavan too shared his experience via a video and wrote, “My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration…”

See posts of Mahesh Bhatt‏, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher from Mumbai rains here:

“We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers.” ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

But only only this. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets yesterday, today moring too he posted Mumbai weather update and wrote, “T 2532 – A peculiar eerie quiet in the morning of Mumbai .. and now the rain has started again .. BUT Mumbaikar Spirit is tough .. JAI HIND.”

He earlier tweeted, “T 2531 – Lashing rain .. flooded water logged .. but so admirable to see Mumbai Police, common man helping out .. true Mumbaikar Spirit. T 2531 – Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai.”

Big B also shared a fun post which read, “T 2531 -” Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high – Every building is now sea facing.”~ from Prasoon Pandey.”

See Amitabh Bachchan’s posts here:

T 2532 – A peculiar eerie quiet in the morning of Mumbai .. and now the rain has started again .. BUT Mumbaikar Spirit is tough .. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/2QxdtaUQwE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2017

T 2531 – Lashing rain .. flooded water logged .. but so admirable to see Mumbai Police, common man helping out .. true Mumbaikar Spirit pic.twitter.com/h2mZZFCliT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 – Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kox7cDnuEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 –

” Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high –

Every building is now sea facing.”~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

See a few more tweets of the celebs giving showing concern on Mumbai rains here:

Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 29, 2017

#मुंबई stands tall yet again. The greatest city in the world. Mumbaikars can overcome any adversity. Love the spirit of Mumbai #mumbairains — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2017

Everyone please stay safe.please refrain from spreading rumours. On the way home today I saw so many people helping one another — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2017

Will miss this giant of a tree that I gazed at for years, from my room window.

Goodbye old friend.

.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/fgfEbJE3Rb — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 29, 2017

Mumbai. Stay safe, stay indoors. Rains seems to be massive and likely to continue. #MumbaiRains — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains The BMC emergency helpline number is 1916. For traffic emergencies, call the police at 100. Stay safe everyone! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 29, 2017

We wish the situation gets better soon!

