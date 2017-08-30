Only in Express

Mumbai rains: Mahesh Bhatt, R Madhavan’s car got stuck. See photos, videos

Mumbai rains: R Madhavan shared the latest update of the weather conditions in the city via a video. The social media pages of many celebs have updates on how they experienced the rainy day in Mumbai. They also extended support and spread awareness to stay at home and be safe. These biggies also praised the people of Mumbai and Mumbai police.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: August 30, 2017 10:59 am
Mumbai rains: Not only common Mumbaikars, but also celebrities such as Anupam Kher, R Madhavan and Mahesh Bhatt‏ were not spared by the rain.
Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday morning with the regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba predicting the situation to improve in the next 24 hours. The city received 298 mm of rainfall over a period of 9 hours on Tuesday making it the worst rainfall in the region since 2005 when Maximum City went down under after an unprecedented deluge. The rain had slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic on Tuesday and hundreds were stranded without a way to reach back home in the suburbs. Most of the railway tracks were also waterlogged and local trains, the lifeline of the city, were also affected. However, situation has improved on Wednesday. Buses and trains have mostly resumed service.

Not only common Mumbaikars, but also celebrities such as Anupam Kher and R Madhavan were not spared by the rain. The social media pages of many celebs have updates on how they experienced the rainy day in Mumbai. They also extended support and spread awareness to stay at home and be safe. These biggies also praised the people of Mumbai and Mumbai police too, as they are all out to help others. ‘Mumbaikar Spirit’ is what they all are calling it!

See the latest weather update from Mumbai by R Madhavan:

Mahesh Bhatt shared a picture where we see a car stuck in water and he wrote, “We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers.” ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm )”Alia re-tweeted daddy Mahesh’s tweet and she too posted, “Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds!.”

R Madhavan too shared his experience via a video and wrote, “My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration…”

See posts of Mahesh Bhatt‏, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher from Mumbai rains here:

But only only this. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets yesterday, today moring too he posted Mumbai weather update and wrote, “T 2532 – A peculiar eerie quiet in the morning of Mumbai .. and now the rain has started again .. BUT Mumbaikar Spirit is tough .. JAI HIND.”

He earlier tweeted, “T 2531 – Lashing rain .. flooded water logged .. but so admirable to see Mumbai Police, common man helping out .. true Mumbaikar Spirit. T 2531 – Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai.”

Big B also shared a fun post which read, “T 2531 -” Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high – Every building is now sea facing.”~ from Prasoon Pandey.”

See Amitabh Bachchan’s posts here:

 

 

See a few more tweets of the celebs giving showing concern on Mumbai rains here:

We wish the situation gets better soon!

