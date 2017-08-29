Only in Express

Mumbai rains: Celebrities ask fans to stay at home and be safe. See photos, videos

Mumbai rains: The pouring rain has slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic. And our Bollywood celebrities taken to Twitter to share their concern over the same. While Parineeti Chopra‏ tweeted her concern for her fans and posted, "Guys please be careful ," Neetu Kapoor posted a video of Mumbai rains and wrote, "Ganesha take care of our city."

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: August 29, 2017 4:36 pm
Mumbai rains, Mumbai rains photos, Mumbai rains videos, Mumbai rains celeb posts, Mumbai water logging Mumbai rains: The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours.
Mumbai has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The pouring rain has slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic. And our Bollywood celebrities taken to Twitter to share their concern over the same.

While Parineeti Chopra‏ tweeted her concern for her fans and posted, “Guys please be careful 🙏,” Neetu Kapoor posted a video of Mumbai rains and wrote, “Ganesha take care of our city 🙏🌺.” Social media is full of images of waterlogging in the city and we all are praying for the situation to come under control.

Dia Mirza too shared a video of the rain and wrote, “The rain coming down so heavily! With such force, but these tendrils, flowers and what appear to be fragile stems hold strong… Nature’s lesson to me today is powerful! #NatureIsLove #Gaia #AllConnected #BeautyIsStrength #Purpose #tuesdaymotivation #MumbaiRains.”

Actor Suresh Menon‏ too posted an image and wrote, “And by the way no one can escape Nature’s fury (pic of Houston floods)…instead of playing blame games … Be safe.”

Here are all the posts shared by celebs on Mumbai rains:

Heavy rains in Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.

