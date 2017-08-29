Mumbai rains: Celebrities ask fans to stay at home and be safe. See photos, videos

Mumbai rains: The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. Mumbai rains: The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours.

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The pouring rain has slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic. And our Bollywood celebrities taken to Twitter to share their concern over the same.

While Parineeti Chopra‏ tweeted her concern for her fans and posted, “Guys please be careful 🙏,” Neetu Kapoor posted a video of Mumbai rains and wrote, “Ganesha take care of our city 🙏🌺.” Social media is full of images of waterlogging in the city and we all are praying for the situation to come under control.

Dia Mirza too shared a video of the rain and wrote, “The rain coming down so heavily! With such force, but these tendrils, flowers and what appear to be fragile stems hold strong… Nature’s lesson to me today is powerful! #NatureIsLove #Gaia #AllConnected #BeautyIsStrength #Purpose #tuesdaymotivation #MumbaiRains.”

Actor Suresh Menon‏ too posted an image and wrote, “And by the way no one can escape Nature’s fury (pic of Houston floods)…instead of playing blame games … Be safe.”

Here are all the posts shared by celebs on Mumbai rains:

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Mumbaikars, be safe & lend a helping hand to those in distress! We got through this before & we'll get through it again! #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/mWxCstJmlS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 29, 2017

As monsoon shows it's power, we Mumbaikers band together. Wishing safe passage to a warm and dry place for everyone. Take care. — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 29, 2017

#mumbairains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 29, 2017

Really hope everyone is sheltered and safe in mumbai… MOOSALAADHAAR BAARISH everywhere ⛈… be kind rain gods 🙏🏻 #MumbaiRains — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 29, 2017

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!😄@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

Guys please be careful 🙏 http://t.co/m0mw63ESm1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 29, 2017

HajiAli Road…#MumbaiRains. Pl return home. Be safe. It could get worse pic.twitter.com/wISBNktVKP — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) August 29, 2017

My building compound 😳😱Very soon cars will float! pic.twitter.com/OK6pcniiXr — Milap (@zmilap) August 29, 2017

And by the way no one can escape Nature’s fury (pic of Houston floods)…instead of playing blame games … Be safe pic.twitter.com/Xcg6a073wj — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) August 29, 2017

It’s raining kennels n litters !! — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) August 29, 2017

Heavy rains in Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.

