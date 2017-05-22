Mumbai Indians win IPL 2017: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh are the happiest. See more congratulatory messages

The happy news of Mumbai Indians winning the IPL finals made all fans excited. The happy news of Mumbai Indians winning the IPL finals made all fans excited.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to clinch IPL 2017’s title. The final match was a thrill ride and kept the people watching till the last moment. Mumbai Indians gave their all during the tensely fought IPL 2017 finals and won by one run, securing the record third IPL title. This happy news had made all Mumbai Indians’ fans excited. The congratulatory messages for the winning team started to float in as the news of the win came in. Bollywood stars too took to Twitter to praise and share their best wishes for the Mumbai IPL team.

Well, in the list of fans of the Mumbai Indians team, Abhishek Bachchan stood apart. Why? Check Abhishek’s tweet, “WHAT A FINAL!!!! CHAMPIONS!!!! COME ON MUMBAI!!! @mipaltan #ISLFinal.” He wrote @ISLFinal instead of #IPL10final. He then corrected it and posted, “Sorry the excitement got to me. It should be #IPL10final not ISL. #correction. Hard luck to the Pune team. Played brilliantly too.”

Sr Bachchan Amitabh too tweeted, “T 2431 – Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH.”

Well, the excitement of Ranveer Singh was no less. He too shared his happiness in a series of tweets, and also shared a short video. Ranveer tweeted, “YES !!!!! YES !!!!! OHHHHH YESSSSSS !!!!!!!! CHAMPIONS !!!!!!!!! 🙌🏽🏆🌟😍 #IPLfinal #RPSvMI. FOUGHT !!!!! DEFENDED !!!!! What a sweet , sweet victory !!! Glorious, GLORIOUS stuff , boys !!!! 💪🏽🏆🏏 @mipaltan #RPSvMI #IPLfinal.”

“Weeeee are the CHAMPIONSSSSS !!! 🤘🏽🎶🎶🎶 😍🏏🏆🏆🏆 #MI #IPLfinal @mipaltan,” he wrote further.

See all congratulatory messages post Mumbai Indians winning IPL finals:

Sorry the excitement got to me. It should be #IPL10final not ISL. #correction. Hard luck to the Pune team. Played brilliantly too. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2017

T 2431 – Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2017

FOUGHT !!!!! DEFENDED !!!!! What a sweet , sweet victory !!! Glorious, GLORIOUS stuff , boys !!!! 💪🏽🏆🏏 @mipaltan #RPSvMI #IPLfinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 21, 2017

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, the Raabta co-stars, were also seen in the stadium, watching the match live. Before the match the duo shared their photos on their social media handles.

The IPL finals were held at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians are the only team to lift Indian Premier League title thrice in the history of IPL. Chennai Super Kings and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are the other two teams to win IPL title twice each.

