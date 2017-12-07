Mukkabaaz trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh is the Mike Tyson of Uttar Pradesh in this Anurag Kashyap film

Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will hit the screens on January 12. Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will hit the screens on January 12.

When it is an Anurag Kashyap directorial, the one thing you can be very sure of is an impactful storyline. We have seen him making films like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur or last year’s release Raman Raghav but this time Anurag presents a unique love story which has drama, action and interestingly, politics. The story revolves around Shravan played by Vineet Kumar Singh. He is a boxer and calls himself the Mike Tyson of Uttar Pradesh. He falls in love with the niece of a local Don played by Jimmy Shergil, and of course, the latter objects to the union.

Now, Jimmy’s character does not want Shravan to compete in any competitions, whether district or national level but Shravan struggles and aims to put up a strong fight for his passion and love.

The trailer is quite interesting and it is Vineet Kumar Singh who completely shines throughout the video. His on-screen presence is quite promising and it would not be wrong to say that he is the next find of Anurag Kashyap, who has been able to bring the best out of stellar performers like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jimmy Shergil and Manoj Bajpayee in his films.

Not just as the lead, Vineet Kumar Singh has also co-written the story of the film along with Anurag Kashyap, Mukti Singh Srinet, K.D.Satyam, Ranjan Chandel and Prasoon Mishra.

Produced jointly by Anand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill.

Mukkabaaz will release on January 12, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd