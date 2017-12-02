Mukkabaaz song Paintra: This track by Nucleya fits perfectly in Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama

Mukkabaaz song Paintra: Nucleya adds his touch to this Anurag Kashyap sports drama. Mukkabaaz song Paintra: Nucleya adds his touch to this Anurag Kashyap sports drama.

Anurag Kashyap’s next Mukkabaaz, is being keenly awaited by his fans and after the teaser poster of the film, the makers have now released the first song “Paintra”. Nucleya has composed the song where he has collaborated with rapper Divine. The song comes at a juncture when the lead protagonist played by Vineet starts prepping for boxing tournament.

Filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated for the first time ever with this film that is presented by Eros International, Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Nucleya, who is known for combining EDM along with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds, has composed music for this track to surprise listeners with his keen sense to blend different genres. Not many know that Nucleya is an ardent fan of Anurag’s films. It is learnt that he and the filmmaker met at the latter’s house and decided to work together.

Anurag said, “Nucleya recorded a song with the rapper and I loved it. Everything we had tried before that hadn’t worked out.” Nucleya adds, “Anurag was really precise in his brief for the song. It’s a Hindi rap number with bass-heavy elements, which is kind of my signature.”

The sports drama was screened in the Special Presentations’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival.

Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kissan. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2018.

