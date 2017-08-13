Mughal-e-Azam play director Feroz Abbas Khan says memories of original film had to be respected

Feroz Abbas Khan says his play on Mughal-e-Azam will respect the classic film. Feroz Abbas Khan says his play on Mughal-e-Azam will respect the classic film.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan, who is behind the Mughal-e-Azam musical to be staged in Delhi next month, says that all those involved in the making of the play knew it had to be perfect. The musical, which will premiere in the Indian capital on September 8, is based on the K. Asif-directorial Mughal-e-Azam which starred thespian Dilip Kumar and ethereal beauty Madhubala.

While the costumes for the musical have been designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the dances which will be mostly in classical form, staying true to the 1960 Indian epic historical drama film, have been choreographed by Mayuri Upadhya.

Since the musical’s two different creative aspects have two big names on board, did Khan face any trouble in the co-ordination? “No, not at all. The two are collaborators who knew that we have to respect the memories of the original Mughal-e-Azam and all of us knew that we come with great respect for it. It was clear that we have to create a production that pays tribute to that trademark.

“All of them gave their inputs and collaborated in their own ways,” Khan, who is known for directing plays like Saalgirah, Tumhari Amrita, Salesman Ramlal and Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Ha, said. The artistes performing will be dancing, singing and acting at the same time, just like a Broadway show. The play will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The musical, which seems to be spectacular through some videos showcased, will be staged on a larger scale in Delhi with a 175-member crew. There will be large number of projections with high-tech infrastructure.

