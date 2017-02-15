Mudassar Aziz confirms a sequel of Abhay Deol starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi

The encouraging response from the audience made Mudassar Aziz think about the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi. The encouraging response from the audience made Mudassar Aziz think about the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz has decided to make a sequel to Abhay Deol and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi.

The director says the overwhelming response motivated him to start working on the sequel of the cross-border comedy which also featured Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill.

“I wasn’t thinking of a sequel while making the first film, it was the encouraging feedback from the audience that set the ball rolling,” Mudassar said in a statement. Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions’ Happy Bhag Jayegi released in August last year.

“I was working on another story when the idea of a sequel to “Happy..” struck me in September. I discussed it with Rai saab who suggested I work on it and see what comes out. By October-end, I had a story which he really liked,” he said.

According to Mudassar, the essence of the film will remain the same but the makers are yet to zero down on the place Happy (Diana) will elope to this time.

“Besides her runway act, we also refer to the word ‘happy’ as a state of the mind which is not everlasting,” he added.

At the time of the release of Happy Bhag Jayegi back in August last year Mudassar wrote an open letter to Pakistan Censor Board asking it about a valid reason for banning his film from release. In the letter, he even mentioned about Pakistan being a wonderful place to visit.