Mubarkan: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have some Punjabi fun on the sets, watch video

The cast of Mubarakan had a blast during its schedule in London. Seeing the pictures and videos from the location posted by actors Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others, we are sure this is one film to look out for this year. Earlier in the day, Arjun shared a click from the sets revealing the movie’s release date – July 28. Now, his uncle Anil Kapoor has posted something much more exciting – a behind-the-scenes video which shows everything that the cast and crew did, apart from shooting the film, which was to have loads of fun.

Anil is teaming up with his nephew Arjun for the first time. The two will be seen sporting turbans in the film, which was also the look of Anil in the video he shared on his Instagram profile with the caption, “This is how we do it”!! The madness and the craziness begins! Celebrations & happy faces all around! #Mubarakan #28thjuly @aneesbazmee @athiyashetty @arjunkapoor @ileana_official.”

The video begins with the shot of the London Eye, and includes several small clips of the cast dancing and cutting cakes. We also see actor Neha Sharma and Ileana D’cruz along with director Anees Bazmee. But Anil’s presence is the cherry on the top of a cake, who has his antics in place. The video ends with a text – “Save the date 28th July. It’s almost time to celebrate!!”

Arjun had also shared an image on his Instagram page. He wrote, “3 days for #Mubarakan wrap. We are coming on 28thJuly to entertain U all !!!(sic)” The same picture was also posted by Anil with the caption, “Final chapters of the #MubarakanDiaries… 3 days to go! We will be all set to see you! #Mubarakan28thJuly.”

Mubarakan is a romantic comedy and also stars Athiya Shetty, Karan Kundra and Pavan Malhotra. Anil and Arjun will reprise their real life relationship of uncle-nephew in the film as well.

