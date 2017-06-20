Mubarakan trailer: Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh steals the limelight from Arjun Kapoor, watch video

Mubarakan trailer: Anil Kapoor’s one-liners come as the best moments of the 2.5 minute long trailer. Mubarakan trailer: Anil Kapoor’s one-liners come as the best moments of the 2.5 minute long trailer.

The out-and-out entertainer Mubarakan is ready to take us on a joy ride with its trailer, which released on Tuesday afternoon. The uncle-nephew duo, Anil Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor have a lot of laughter to offer in this Anees Bazmee film. With a song with unusual lyrics, “Boyfriend tu bana le” in the background, the trailer introduces us to Arjun’s two characters in the film — Karan from London who is street smart, stylish and naughty and Charan from Punjab who wants to get married but it seems to be a tough journey for him.

The trailer brings forth the confusion that prevails in the crazy family and the one to have a solution for everything is Kartar Singh aka Anil Kapoor who has outshined his nephew Arjun in the 2.5 minute trailer. His one-liners come as the best moments of the trailer and leave us asking for more. Athiya Shetty who plays a simpleton, Binkle in the film hardly has a say in the trailer. But another leading lady, Ileana shines in her chic avatar.

Before the trailer of the film came out, we got to meet its two leading ladies Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. Ileana shared a short video on her Instagram account which described her character in the film. She wrote, “Meet Sweety! Fierce, Extrovert, Desi Chic, & isn’t afraid to speak her mind!” Arjun Kapoor took upon himself to introduce Athiya and posted a short video describing her character. “Sweet. Shy. Innocent. Meet our sundar & sanskari kudi, Binkle.” Anil too acquainted us with Kartar Singh who is “genius, full of life and has a heart of gold,” before the trailer came out.

Mubarakan has given Arjun many firsts. The actor, for the first time, is sharing the screen with his uncle Anil Kapoor. He will also be playing the double role of Karan and Charan in the film. Anees Bazmee who has earlier given us comedy hits like No Entry, Singh Is Kingg and Ready is all set to make the moviegoers laugh so hard that they cry on July 28 when Mubarakan hits the screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd