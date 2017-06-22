Mubarakan title song teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor track is your next big Punjabi track. See photos, watch video

Mubarakan title track teaser: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty to make you dance with this peppy number. Mubarakan title track teaser: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty to make you dance with this peppy number.

Mubarakan trailer promised a laughter ride with Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty but now it seems the actors would also leave you dancing with their title track, which is nothing less than a party starter. Before you listen to the songs, the makers have released a teaser which promises that the title track is going to be fun and would make you want to dance. The song seems like a fun-filled Punjabi number. The music seem to be have taken inspiration from Dhol, which is very famous when it comes to Punjabi dance numbers.

While it is Arjun who gets into the feel of the song totally along with his twin character, Anil’s personality is something that you cannot miss even though his appearance in the teaser is kind of a blink-and-miss moment. And as far as the girls – Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’ Cruz — are concerned, they make the screens sweat with their hot appearance and amazing moves.

This is for the first time that Arjun would be playing a double role in a film and would be sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil. This is for the fifth time when Anil and director Anees Bazmee would be working together.

Watch | Mubarakan title track teaser:

Bazmee and Anil have previously collaborated in entertainers like “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “Welcome Back”, “No Problem”. “I have written a lot of films for Anil Kapoor and have known him for a long time now. One day, as a writer on a film in which Anil ji was also acting, the director of that film was not well. So I was told to direct a scene with Anil Kapoor. After that shot, he told me that whenever you direct your film, I would love to act in it,” Bazmee said in a statement.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan would release on July 28.

