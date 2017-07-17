Mubarakan title song making: You’ve never seen Anil Kapoor doing a rap, says Arjun Kapoor. Watch video

Arjun Kapoor said that the audience has never seen Anil Kapoor doing a rap before. Arjun Kapoor said that the audience has never seen Anil Kapoor doing a rap before.

Mubarakan starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor seems to be a trove of chartbusters this year. The two songs from the film – “Hawa Hawa” and “Goggle” have already become a compulsory addition to one’s music playlist. All the songs have managed to bring a certain momentum and new energy. So it’s only logical to find out what has made them so magical. The makers have dropped a behind the scenes video of title track “Mubarakan”. The song stars both uncle-nephew pair – Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. And if this video is to be believed then everyone from Ileana D’Cruz to Athiya Shetty is in awe of Anil Kapoor.

“It’s fun dancing with him. His energy is infectious. So much fun,” Ileana says in the video. Athiya Shetty said while praising the song,”I had so much fun while shooting that song. I remember going to the rehearsals. I was so excited.”

Arjun Kapoor said that the audience has never seen Anil Kapoor doing a rap before. “The rap I do is generic. But you have never seen Anil Kapoor doing a rap and definitely not a rap that Badshah has sung. There are beautiful complications in the song if you look at it. But they add value to it,” Arjun said in the video.

Anil Kapoor also praised the song and said that it’s an interesting mix of mass and class. “The idea if the celebration of entire film. So we have tried to celebrate the entire film in the title track. The clothes that we wore in the title track were fantastic. There are certain steps that will become popular. It’s mix of mass and class in the title track,” Anil said in the video.

