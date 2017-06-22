Mubarakan title song : Arjun Kapoor’s dance step is a major throwback of another Bollywood song, can you guess which one?

Mubarakan title song: . While the turban wearing Arjun Kapoor, sticks to his desi and bhangra beats, Athiya Shetty becomes the show stealer. Mubarakan title song: . While the turban wearing Arjun Kapoor, sticks to his desi and bhangra beats, Athiya Shetty becomes the show stealer.

Before we begin, let us recall the last time when we saw a Bollywood actor playing a double role, with one of his characters wearing a turban for his role in the same film? Any guesses. It was in 2009, the film was Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal. Although the title song of ‘Mubarakan’ had completely different kind of beats and grooving melody, at one point while watching this song, the song ‘Aahun Aahun’ is bound to cross your mind, when you see two Arjun Kapoors, one in turban and another one in normal haircut, dancing in the same frame. Take a look at this below.

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film with Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D Cruz, is going to be another joyful, fun-filled movie, and this song will soon become the next track from Bollywood without which a party is incomplete. With swift and flexible moves this song is definitely the next party starter. While the turban wearing Arjun Kapoor, sticks to his desi and bhangra beats, the other Arjun Kapoor chooses to groove in his own style. Meanwhile, with smooth moves, Athiya Shetty becomes the show stealer of this song. The music has been composed by Rishi Rich, Yash Anand.

While Badshah composed the rap, Kumaar wrote the rest of the lyrics. Singers Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar have lent their voice for the music.

“Time to celebrate, time to party. Here it is, #Mubarakan – The Title track just for you!,” wrote Arjun Kapoor on Twitter while sharing the song from his upcoming film.

Mubarakan will be releasing on July 28. Meanwhile, yes, we can’t wait to party.

