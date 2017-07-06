Mubarakan’s The Goggle Song: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s energy will force you to wear your dancing shoes. Watch video

Mubarakan’s song The Goggle Song features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Mubarakan’s song The Goggle Song features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

The songs of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s first film together, Mubarakan, might have received mixed acceptance from the movie buffs, but the latest offering of this Anees Baazmee’s film titled “The Goggle Song” is surely going to be an exciting number. Music aficionados, especially those who love to tap a foot on peppy Bollywood songs are in for a treat with this one, featuring the Chacha-Bhatija jodi, along with leading ladies Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. We are sure the song will be played on loop at weddings, discotheques and at college events too.

“The Goggle Song” will make you sway and remind of Anil Kapoor’s number, “Hai Hai Mirchi” from 1999 film Biwi No.1. There, he complemented Karisma Kapoor’s beauty as he shook a leg with her in the video. Anil, who seems to be ageing backwards, is at his best even in Mubarakan song and adding to his charm is Athiya and Ileana. We must say, Anil is an eye candy for sure. Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Tulsi Kumar, Neeti Mohan and Amaal Malik, a unique group of singers have melded their voices for this song which will force you to put on your dancing shoes and groove to the tunes of Amaal Mallik who has composed the party number.

To keep the excitement intact, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with his nephew Arjun Kapoor. The two actors looked dapper as they put their goggles on. “We’ve got our Goggle game on for the #GoggleSong and the #Mubarakan radio trail… @arjunkapoor,” wrote Anil along with the photo.

Mubarakan is a story of twins, Karan and Charan who are taken to be cousins due to some confusion. The story takes a hilarious turn when their families decide to get them married and start hunting for brides, despite the two already having girlfriends. Imagine who they seek help from? It is their uncle, Kartar Singh played by Anil Kapoor. This comedy of errors will reach theatres on July 28.

